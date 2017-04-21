Listen to David Hasselhoff’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ rap

The track has been written by the film's director James Bunn and composer Tyler Bates - with The Hoff on the mic

David Hasselhoff‘s rap track for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 has been released – listen to ‘Guardians Inferno’ below.

The sequel to the Marvel comics film will be released in the UK next week (April 28), with a North American release expected the week after (May 5).

Ahead of that release date, the new film’s soundtrack – which has been billed as the follow-up to the first film’s “Awesome Mix” – was revealed earlier this week, featuring a slew of classic tracks from the 1970s.

One cut on the new soundtrack, however, had raised eyebrows due its Hasselhoff feature. The Sneepers’ song ‘Guardians Inferno’ – which was written by director James Gunn and the film’s composer Tyler Bates as a “Guardians take on Meco’s disco Star Wars theme” – indeed features a vocal contribution from the Baywatch star, and the song has now been released.

Listen to ‘Guardians Inferno’ below.

See the full tracklist for the long-awaited soundtrack to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 below.



ELO – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Sweet – ‘Fox on the Run’

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring it On Home to Me’

Glen Campbell – ‘Southern Nights’

George Harrison – ‘My Sweet Lord’

Looking Glass – ‘Brandy You’re a Fine Girl’

Jay and the Americans – ‘Come a Little Bit Closer’

Silver – ‘Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang’

Cheap Trick – ‘Surrender’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – ‘Father and Son’

Parliament – ‘Flashlight’

The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – ‘Guardians Inferno’