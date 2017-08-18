David Tennant and Guy Pearce join Margot Robbie-starring ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ film

Robbie had already been confirmed for the role of Elizabeth I in the forthcoming historical biopic

David Tennant and Guy Pearce have been added to the cast of the forthcoming Mary, Queen of Scots film.

The historical biopic, which will dramatise the troubled life of the 16th century Scottish monarch, has already recruited Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wolf Street star Margot Robbie, with the actress set to play Elizabeth I.

The title role will be played by Brooklyn actress Saoirse Ronan, with the film itself being based on John Guy’s biography My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots. Josie Rourke is making her directorial debut with the movie.

Tennant and Pearce have now officially joined Robbie and Ronan on the new project – which is running with the provisional title Mary, Queen of Scots – and filming is thought to be underway, with locations in both England and Scotland secured.

Dunkirk‘s Jack Lowden, Martin Compston, Joe Alwyn and Downton Abbey‘s Brendan Coyle have also been cast in the forthcoming film.

