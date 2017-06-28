‘Deadpool 2’ adds ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’ actor to cast

When cult movies collide...

Hunt For The Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison has joined the cast of Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds broke the news in Instagram post showing Deadpool giving the rising star from New Zealand a piggy-back. Dennison, 14, played Tupac-obsessed teenager Ricky Baker in 2016’s cult comedy hit Hunt For The Wilderpeople, which became the highest-grossing New Zealand movie ever.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Dennison’s role in the sequel has yet to be revealed. He joins a swelling cast that already includes Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers/Cable, Zazie Beetz as Neena Thurman/Domino, and returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapacic and Brianna Hildebrand. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing the sequel and it’s set to hit cinemas on June 1, 2018.

The first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way. It also features a cameo from iconic Marvel founder Stan Lee.

The film’s Simon Kinberg has said of the eagerly-anticipated sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”