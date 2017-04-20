‘Deadpool 2’: fan favourite character confirmed to return

Sequel is expected for release in early 2018

It’s been reported that Leslie Uggams will return as Blind Al in Deadpool 2.

Preparations for the sequel to last year’s hugely-successful Marvel Comics adaptation are currently underway, with Ryan Reynolds set to return fof his role as the titular anti-hero and Josh Brolin cast as Cable.

Now reports state that Uggams has confirmed that she’ll reprise her role as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate. Watch footage of Uggams as the character in the first Deadpool movie below.

Deadpool 2 will be directed by David Leitch (John Wick) and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. It has a provisional release date of early 2018. Shooting is set to begin in June. Watch a teaser trailer below.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour was recently touted for the role of Cable in the upcoming sequel, as were Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Shannon and Russell Crowe. But reports earlier this month confirmed that Brolin “emerged as a surprise contender” for the “hotly contested role”.

NME’s review of the first film called it a “stylishly salty antidote to bloated recent superhero movies,” and it became one of the year’s biggest hits.

Producer Simon Kinberg has said of the follow-up: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”