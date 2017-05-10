‘Deadpool 2’ reportedly casting more X-Force characters

The much-anticipated superhero sequel will be released in June 2018

Reports suggest that three more X-Force characters will appear in Deadpool 2.

Preparations for the sequel to last year’s hugely-successful Marvel Comics adaptation are currently underway, with Ryan Reynolds set to return for his role as the titular anti-hero and Josh Brolin cast as Cable. Directed by David Leitch (John Wick) and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, Deadpool 2 has been given a release date of June 1, 2018.

It has already been confirmed that X-Force character Domino will appear in Deadpool 2, with both Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington linked to the role.

Now, according to Comic Book, three more X-Force characters (Sunspot, Feral, and Shatterstar) are being cast for a post-credits scene that will precede a future X-Force standalone movie. X-Force is a Marvel superhero group and offshoot of the X-Men.

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was released in March.

Shot by Leitch, the teaser was released on Reynolds’ YouTube page. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Deadpool – who, as Wade Wilson, is seen at the start of the short film listening to John Parr’s ‘St. Elmo Fire’ – responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way.

There’s also a cameo from former Marvel President Stan Lee. The trailer itself doesn’t give away many clues on when fans can expect the sequel, with the final message reading: ‘Deadpool… coming … not soon enough’.