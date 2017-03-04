The clip is premiering in cinemas this weekend prior to screenings of 'Logan'

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released.

Preparations for the sequel to last year’s hugely-successful Marvel Comics adaptation are currently underway, with Ryan Reynolds set to reprise his role as the titular anti-hero.

The first glimpse of the new film – tentatively titled Deadpool 2 – has emerged in a new teaser trailer, which has been debuting in cinemas worldwide this weekend before screenings of the X-Men spin-off Logan.

Shot by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the teaser has also now been released on Reynolds’ YouTube page. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Deadpool – who, as Wade Wilson, is seen at the start of the short film listening to John Parr’s ‘St. Elmo Fire’ – responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way.

There’s also a cameo from former Marvel President Stan Lee. The trailer itself doesn’t give away many clues on when fans can expect the sequel, with the final message reading: ‘Deadpool… coming … not soon enough’.

Watch the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 below.

With filming set to begin in Canada in the next couple of months, major roles in Deadpool 2 are currently the hot topic of speculation amongst fans and the film press. The latest link has seen Stranger Things actor David Harbour touted for the role of Cable in the new film – a character previously linked to both Pierce Brosnan and Russell Crowe.