‘Deadpool 2’ set photos hint at dark new plot points

Mutants could have a tough time in the upcoming sequel

New photos from the Deadpool 2 set seem to point at interesting new plot points for the mutant superhero series.

The sequel to the original 2016 superhero film is currently filming in Canada.

A new image shared on Snapchat has been picked up by fans, who have taken particular note of the paramilitary soldiers who appear on-set for the filming of the comic book sequel. Dubbed the DMC, fans have identified their visual similarities to the MRD (Mutant Response Division) force in the Deadpool comics.

In the comics, this UN-sponsored anti-mutant police force is brought in following anti-mutants fanatics’ planting of several fake news stories, tying mutants to a number of disasters. The UN then respond by launching the MRD, who are brought in to target mutants.

While the acronym visible on the set of Deadpool 2 might not match the force employed in the comic book series, that’s not stopped fans from drawing more comparisons. Screen Rant has speculated that DMC could stand for ‘Division of Mutant Containment’, while further shots from the set reveal that the DMC does in fact form a ‘Mutant Division’ of the United States government.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds addressed the possibility of a Deadpool / Avengers crossover film, describing it as a “great idea”.

“That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea,” Reynolds said. “Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…”

Deadpool 2 is set for release next year and is directed by David Leitch – who previously helmed John Wick.