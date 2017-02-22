‘Deadpool 2’ shooting date revealed

The sequel to the wildly-successful 2016 film adaptation of the Marvel character will start production very soon

The start date for shooting of Deadpool 2 appears to have been revealed.

Last year’s adaptation of the Marvel character – which starred Ryan Reynolds in the title role – was a surprise hit both critically and commercially, generating nearly $800 million worldwide at the box office.

While the sequel was greenlit by distributors 20th Century Fox before the first film had even been released, Deadpool 2 now appears to be moving forward with production.

A new listing on the reliable My Entertainment World site has uncovered that shooting for Deadpool 2 will begin on May 1 in Vancouver, Canada, with the working title of the production currently going by the name ‘Love Machine’. There has been no official confirmation of these production plans, however.

Preparations for Deadpool 2 were somewhat rocked late last year by the unexpected departure of the first film’s director Tim Miller.

Miller, who apparently experienced ‘creative differences’ with Reynolds about the direction of the sequel, told a panel in December: “I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before because I think that’s the right movie to make for the character.”

John Wick director David Leitch will now helm Deadpool 2, which will be written by duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – who earlier this month discussed the possibility of a Deadpool / Wolverine crossover film.