She reportedly lost control of a motorcycle

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 after she reportedly lost control of a motorcycle while filming.

According to TMZ, the rider went airborne in Vancouver earlier this morning (August 14), causing her bike to crash through the glass of a nearby ground-floor studio.

The police department and WorkSafeBC were on the scene of stunt accident.

The rider was quickly transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but Vancouver police state that she died on the set. Her identity is currently being withheld.

Yesterday (August 13), it was reported that Tom Cruise had allegedly suffered an injury while filming Mission: Impossible 6.

The latest part of the franchise is currently being filmed in London and is expected to arrive in cinemas on July 27, 2018. M:I6 will also star Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.

Cruise was performing a stunt on set where he was jumping from building to building. A video obtained by TMZ shows him missing his landing point and hitting the building.

He was able to get back on his feet, but appeared to be limping heavily. After taking a few steps, he bent double for a few seconds, before limping back to the edge of the building. It is currently unclear how serious the injury is.

Earlier this year, stuntman John Bernecker died on the set of the Walking Dead.

The 33-year-old died after he fell from a 25-foot balcony onto a concrete floor, missing a safety mat by inches. The veteran stuntman was reportedly filming a scene with Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, when the accident occurred.

Filming was immediately halted on the eighth series of the hugely popular TV show.

Speaking at the time of the original accident, AMC confirmed that John had been taken to hospital in Atlanta, where he remained in intensive care until his death.