Watch new ‘Deadpool 2’ teaser featuring a Bob Ross spoof

Much-anticipated sequel hits cinemas in June 2018

A new teaser has been released for Deadpool 2, featuring Ryan Reynolds’ titular anti-hero dressed up as Bob Ross.

Opening with a spoof of late US TV art icon Ross, the teaser then cuts to a quick-fire sequence of clips from the new film, including a first look at Zazie Beetz’s Domino. Watch below.

A new synopsis for the film reads:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 1, 2018. It will be directed by David Leitch, who previously helmed John Wick.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds addressed the possibility of a Deadpool / Avengers crossover film, describing it as a “great idea”.

“That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea,” Reynolds said. “Can you imagine the shit-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody. Unbridle the merriment and watch them go…”