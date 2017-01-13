‘Deadpool 2’ will bring back two fan favourite characters from the first film

The Ryan Reynolds-led sequel could start shooting this June.

Two fan-favourite characters from Deadpool will definitely be returning for the eagerly-anticipated sequel.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead (played by Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (played by Stefan Kapicic) tried to convince Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to join the X-Men in the original film, and will also feature in Deadpool 2.

“They’ll make at least an appearance,” co-writer Paul Wernick told Collider.

Reynolds – who kissed Andrew Garfield at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards – has recently hinted that his Deadpool could have a boyfriend in a future movie.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Deadpool 2 will start shooting in June 2017, several months later than originally planned. Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones has said she wants to play Deadpool’s sidekick in the sequel.

Producer Simon Kinberg recently said of the sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. The pair recently revealed they had to swap a character with Guardians Of The Galaxy in order to secure one of their film’s baddies.

John Wick‘s David Leitch is directing after Tim Miller, director of the original, dropped out over reported creative differences with Reynolds.