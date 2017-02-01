Deadpool-Kingsman crossover film suggested by Taron Egerton

Egerton says he 'dreads to think' what his character Eggsy would get up to with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Kingsman actor Taron Egerton has spoken about the possibility of a Deadpool crossover movie.

Egerton returns as secret agent Eggsy in forthcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which hits UK cinema screens in September.

Asked which superhero movie the Kingsman crew could crossover with, Egerton told MTV: “I guess the tone of Deadpool would probably lend itself best. You know, some of the others are a little bit more family orientated, whereas Kingsman and Deadpool are both pretty R. So I guess maybe that would work quite well.”

He added: “Ryan’s a great guy, I met him very recently. Eggsy and Deadpool, who knows. I dread to think what those boys would get up to.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 29. It sees Taron Egerton’s Eggsy and Mark Strong’s Merlin head to the US to work with the “Statesmen”, an American secret spy society whose headquarters are disguised as a whiskey distillery.

Once there, they join forces with the US organisation’s leader, Ginger, played by Halle Berry, to combat a villain named Poppy, played by Julianne Moore.

Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Vinnie Jones have all joined the cast for the sequel too. Although Colin Firth’s character Harry Hart was initially not expected to return, it is now being reported that he will play a part in Kingsman: The Golden Circle after all.

Based on the comic book The Secret Service by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, the original Kingsman film starred Egerton, Strong, Firth and Michael Caine as members of a secret spy society trying to thwart a megalomaniac billionaire (Samuel L Jackson) who is planning a mass genocide.

After opening in early 2015, it went on to rake in over $400 million (£320 million) at the global box office, becoming a surprise smash for 20th Century Fox.