It won't be in a full-length movie, however

A Deadpool and Wolverine crossover could be happening, although it won’t be as a full film.

It’s reported that a scene has been filmed for the post-credits sequence of new Wolverine film Logan.

According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds has shot the scene with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. However, 20th Century Fox has not made any official comment on the news as yet.

Reynolds, who plays the titular Deadpool, asked fans to lobby Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, to not give up the role after Logan‘s release.

“I want Deapdool and Wolverine in a movie together,” he said. “What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.

“Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

Logan is released in cinemas on March 3. Deadpool 2, meanwhile, will be out in 2018. You can watch a trailer for the former movie below.