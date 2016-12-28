A ‘Deadpool’ and Wolverine crossover could be happening

It won't be in a full-length movie, however

deadpoolFox

Deadpool and Wolverine crossover could be happening, although it won’t be as a full film.

It’s reported that a scene has been filmed for the post-credits sequence of new Wolverine film Logan. 

According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds has shot the scene with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. However, 20th Century Fox has not made any official comment on the news as yet.

Reynolds, who plays the titular Deadpool, asked fans to lobby Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, to not give up the role after Logan‘s release.

“I want Deapdool and Wolverine in a movie together,” he said. “What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.

“Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”

Logan is released in cinemas on March 3. Deadpool 2, meanwhile, will be out in 2018. You can watch a trailer for the former movie below.

It was reported earlier this year that Deadpool 2 will start shooting in June 2017.Made for an estimated $60 million (£45 million) – small for a superhero movie – this year’s Deadpool went on to gross a massive $780 million (£595 million) worldwide.

The sequel was originally due to start filming in early 2017, but now What’s Filming reports that it will begin production in Vancouver during June of next year.

Producer Simon Kinberg recently said of the sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. The pair recently revealed they had to swap a character with Guardians Of The Galaxy in order to secure one of their film’s baddies.