‘Deadpool 2’ writers discuss ‘really funny’ Hugh Jackman cameo

Could Jackman appear in a future Deadpool movie as himself?

The writers of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have discussed the possibility of Hugh Jackman making a cameo in a future movie.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have previously shared their thoughts on a possible Deadpool x Wolverine crossover movie. Now they have responded to a suggestion that Hugh Jackman could appear as himself.

“Oh my gosh, that’s one we haven’t heard,” Reese told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s not a bad idea. I like that. Deadpool lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He’s got the People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart recently hinted that he could be persuaded to play Professor X in a Deadpool x Wolverine crossover movie. The veteran actor said that a crossover could provide a “proper justification” for him to play Professor X again.

Ryan Reynolds has also expressed an interest in putting Deadpool and Wolverine together. He even urged fans to lobby Hugh Jackman to return to the role after the release of this month’s Logan. However, the Australian actor has consistently said Logan will mark his final appearance as Wolverine.