Production to start next year on ‘Deadwood’ film

The original show was cancelled by HBO in 2006

Production on the long-awaited Deadwood movie is reportedly set to begin next year.

The Ian McShane-starring series was a cult hit on HBO when it aired for three seasons between 2004-2006. Since then there have been various rumours about the possibility of reviving the western, including talk of two feature length TV films that never materialised.

The film’s script has now been completed, according to prior reports, and has been described as “fucking thrilling and heartbreaking”.

TVLine now reports that work will start on the film in the autumn of 2018. However, HBO hasn’t yet confirmed the reports.

Earlier this year, creator David Milch said that “a two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO”. He added: “If they don’t deliver [a finished product], blame them.”

W Earl Brown, who played Dan Dority in the show, later took to Twitter to confirm that the script exists. “I’ve read the DEADWOOD film script,” he wrote. “It’s stunning.”

The actor continued: “I’ve read, or had Dave read to me, sections of it over the last two years. I now have the completed version… While it may lack the physical heft of olde, its emotional and philosophical heft is gargantuan… The hour and half it took me to read was fucking thrilling and fucking heartbreaking”.

Plans for a Deadwood film were confirmed last year, with HBO programming president Michael Lombardo saying that “it’s going to happen”.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Meanwhile, Milch is also thought to be working on a potential third season of True Detective.