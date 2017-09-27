Watch the second trailer for ‘The Death Of Stalin’ film

Armando Iannucci's new movie could be banned in Russia

A second trailer has been released for Armando Iannucci’s new black comedy, The Death Of Stalin.

Directed by Veep, In The Loop and The Thick Of It creator Iannucci, the film chronicles the days immediately following Stalin’s death, and the Soviet Communist Party leaders’ attempts to cope with his absence. The Death Of Stalin is based on a graphic novel series by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin and stars Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Paul Whitehouse, Paddy Considine, Simon Russell Beale and others as part of an ensemble cast.

A synopsis for the film reads: “In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive.”

The movie comes out in the UK on October 20 and has so far received largely positive reviews.

Check out its latest trailer below and watch the first trailer here.

It was recently reported that Russian authorities are considering a ban on the film.

Pavel Pozhigailo, a senior official and high-ranking adviser to the culture ministry, called the film a “planned provocation” with potential to “incite hatred”, according to the report. He also said screenings of the movie could lead to protests and speculated that the film could be part of a western plot to destabilise Russia.

Russia’s Communist party had previously called the film “revolting”, while pro-Kremlin newspaper Vzglyad described it as “a nasty send-up by outsiders who know nothing of our history”.