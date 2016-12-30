Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher might have a joint funeral service

The actors' family have expressed wish to hold a joint ceremony if possible

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher could have a joint funeral service if their family’s plans work out.

Reynolds passed away on Wednesday (December 28), one day after her daughter Fisher died. The former suffered a stroke, while the latter had a cardiac arrest four days before her death.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother Todd told New York Daily News the family would like to mark the pair’s close relationship with a shared funeral service “if at all possible”.

“It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics,” he said. “We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

Following his mother’s death, Todd Fisher paid tribute to the stars by sharing a drawing of them together in their iconic roles. Carrie Fisher was in her role as Princess Leia, while Reynolds reprised her Singin’ In The Rain role of Kathy Selden, with an umbrella next to her.

He captioned it: “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Todd told the press after his mother’s death: “The last thing she said this morning was that she was very, very sad about losing Carrie and that she would like to be with her again. Fifteen minutes later she suffered a severe stroke.”

He added: “The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best.”