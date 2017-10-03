Denis Villeneuve admits it would be a “deep pleasure” to direct Bond 25

Is he the man for the job?

Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve has admitted that it would be a “deep pleasure” to get behind the camera for Bond 25, amid speculation that he is being lined up to helm the next instalment in the iconic spy franchise.

The Oscar nominated director has been increasingly linked to the film in recent months, with reports claiming that he is Daniel Craig’s first choice behind the camera for his final outing as the world’s most famous spy.

Now, Villeneuve has responded to the rumours for the first time – and he’s refusing to rule anything out.

When asked about being “in consideration for the next Bond movie”, the Canadian director told Time Out: “I cannot talk about that. But let’s say that for me to do a Bond movie would be a deep, deep pleasure.”

Last month, Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye claimed that Villeneuve was Craig’s first choice to direct the film, citing his track record for creating strong female characters that could provide a new take on the Bond girls that traditionally appear in the films.

Daniel Craig’s return to the spy franchise, meanwhile, was finally confirmed in August after months of speculation over his future.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he simply said: “Yes” when the question was posed.

Other names linked with Bond 25 include David Mackenzie, who directed Hell Or High Water, and Yann Demange, who directed ’71, a thriller set at the height of The Troubles.