‘Detective Pikachu’ movie to begin filming in London next year

It's going to be the very best, like no film ever was.

A live-action movie adaptation of ‘Detective Pikachu’ is reportedly set to begin filming in London next year.

The hugely popular game was first released in 2016, and sees the Pokemon character teaming up with teenager Tim Goodman to solve a series of mysteries.

Unlike other Pokemon instalments, Pikachu is seen donning a Sherlock Holmes style deerstalker cap and is able to communicate with humans for the first time ever.

Now, Omega Underground reports that the game is set to receive the big screen treatment, with Goosebumps director Rob Letterman behind the camera as filming begins in London next year. A script for the film is being developed by Nicole Perlman, who previously penned Guardians of the Galaxy.

A release date for the film is yet to be revealed, but it comes after the big screen rights to the game were snapped up by Legendary Pictures back in July 2016.

Despite remaining consistently popular among fans, Pokemon experienced t a massive revival in widespread popularity last year following the release of ‘Pokemon Go’, an augmented reality mobile app that allows users to capture Pokemon characters in everyday environments.

After the initial release of the game, an update earlier this year saw an additional 80 characters being added.

“Over 80 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can be caught,” Pokémon announced on its website in January, adding that “gender-specific variations of select Pokémon can be caught” now too.