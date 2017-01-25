Dev Patel, Andrew Garfield and more react to Oscar nominations

Patel says, 'I need a good cry in the shower' after hearing he has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Actors Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield have responded to their 2017 Oscar nominations.

Patel will compete for the Best Supporting Actor prize for his performance in Lion, while Garfield earns a Best Actor nod for his role in Hacksaw Ridge.

“I’ve been holding it in. I need a good cry in the shower,” Patel told the L.A. Times after hearing of his place on the nominations list.

Garfield told the same newspaper that he felt “deeply reassured” by his nomination, explaining: “If there was any doubt in my mind — and there’s always a lot — the Academy members, whose opinion I value, seem to think I’m on the right track.”

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep responded to her nomination by sharing a GIF of her dancing to Paul McCartney.

Irish actress Ruth Negga, nominated for her performance in civil rights biopic Loving, said: “To be among such extraordinary women – my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me. This means a really great deal to me.”

La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.

This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

“The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie,” Stone said after hearing the news. “I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it.”

Natalie Portman, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris all picked up acting nominations too. However, the likes of Amy Adams, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Taraji P. Henson all found themselves snubbed.

Jada Pinkett Smith has praised the diversity of this year’s Oscar nominations after a record six black actors were shortlisted.

Read more: The Oscars 2017: Everything you need to know