Dick Van Dyke has apologised for his “most atrocious Cockney accent” in ‘Mary Poppins’

The actor will be honoured at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards

Dick Van Dyke has apologised for his accent in Mary Poppins.

The 91-year-old actor, who played Bert in the movie, will receive the BAFTA Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

Responding to the honour, Van Dyke said: “I appreciate this opportunity to apologise to the members of BAFTA for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema.”

BAFTA Los Angeles chief executive Chantal Rickards replied, “We look forward to his acceptance speech in whatever accent he chooses on the night,” as Digital Spy reports. “We have no doubt it will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

This one supposedly takes place 20 years later, and the kids are all grown up,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a great cast – Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and that guy from Hamilton,” he added, referring to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mary Poppins Returns will be released in cinemas on December 21, 2018. Meanwhile, Van Dyke will receive his award at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on October 27, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.