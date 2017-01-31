‘Rogue One’ actor Diego Luna to play Tony Montana in ‘Scarface’ remake

Luna played Cassian Andor in the recent 'Star Wars' spin-off

Diego Luna has reportedly been cast to play the lead role in the upcoming remake of Scarface.

The iconic 1983 film – itself a remake of a 1932 film that was loosely about Al Capone, which was adapted from a book – saw Al Pacino play Tony Montana, a Cuban drug lord in 1980s Miami. It was a huge success at the box office upon its release, and has had a significant impact on popular culture in the years since.

A remake of the 1983 film is now in the works, with Variety reporting that Luna – who played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – set to take on the inimitable role of Montana.

Universal

Universal are behind this new remake of Scarface, but The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua has pulled out of the project, owing to a clash in schedules.

The film is still only at the scripting stage, but, with a lead now cast, a director will be the next vital step for the project to take.

Luna, who was born in Mexico, came to prominence through his role in Alfonso Cuaron’s Y Tu Mamá Tambien in 2001. His recent role in Rogue One, however, has propelled him into the spotlight – at one point during the film’s promotional run, he admitted that he had a strange desire to ‘touch’ Jabba The Hutt.