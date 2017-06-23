Director Edgar Wright reveals why he dropped out of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ movie

Director Edgar Wright has discussed his exit from Marvel’s Ant-Man movie.

Wright, known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg on Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz, worked on the project for around eight years with Joe Cornish, before dropping out in May 2014 citing creative differences. Peyton Reed took over as director, though Wright retained story and screenwriting credits.

“I think the most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie,” he told Variety. “It was a really heartbreaking decision to have to walk away after having worked on it for so long.”

He added: “It’s funny some people say, ‘Oh they’ve been working on it for eight years,’ and that was somewhat true, but in that time I had made three movies so it wasn’t like I was working on it full time. But after The World’s End I did work on it for like a year. I was gonna make the movie.”

“But then I was the writer-director on it and then they wanted to do a draft without me,” he continued. “And having written all my other movies, that’s a tough thing to move forward thinking, ‘If I do one of these movies I would like to be the writer-director.’ Suddenly becoming a director for hire on it, you’re sort of less emotionally invested and you start to wonder why you’re there, really.”

Wright’s latest film, Baby Driver starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm, opens in cinemas on June 28.