Director James Gunn addresses ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ rumours

But Gunn doesn't know whether he'll sit in the director's chair again.

There will be a third Guardians Of The Galaxy film, director James Gunn has confirmed.

Gunn directed both the original film and its eagerly-anticipated sequel Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits UK and Ireland cinemas on April 28, 2017. However, he has yet to decide whether to commit to a third Guardians adventure.

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” he told Complex. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.”

He added: “You know, I’m going to make another big movie; [but] is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

Gunn also discussed the Guardians cast’s contribution to the new Avengers movie, saying: “You know listen, I don’t think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie, but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they’re a part of Thanos’ stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that.”

A new trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 featuring Baby Groot was released earlier this week.

Marvel’s president Kevin Feige recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he said.

The film’s 2014 predecessor topped a list of the most deaths on film.