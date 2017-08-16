‘It’ director says he ‘wasn’t a fan’ of the ’90s adapation of the book

Andrés Muschietti is at the helm of the new movie version of Stephen King's novel

The director of the forthcoming new adaptation of It has said he “wasn’t a fan” of the ’90s miniseries version.

Tim Curry directed a short TV series based on Stephen King’s novel, which many consider to be a classic piece of television.

Andrés Muschietti has now admitted that he disagrees with that popularly held opinion. “To be honest, I wasn’t a big fan of the miniseries,” he told SFX magazine. “I was not a child any more when it came out in 1990. So my attachment was very much to the book and to the world of Stephen King more than the miniseries.”

He continued: “I totally acknowledge how iconic that miniseries was for a generation. But also you have to say that it impacted that generation because they saw it with very young eyes as a TV movie or on VHS.

A lot of people don’t remember the whole thing, but they are terrified of the iconic scenes of the clown behind the sheets in the beginning and the storm drain.”

Muschietti’s version of It is due for release on September 8 and will star Bill Skarsgard, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Sophia Lillis.

The director revealed that author King has already given the film his seal of approval, as Games Radar reports. “He sent me a personal note,” Muschietti said. “When he saw it we started exchanging emails. He said it exceeded his expectations. He was very moved. He loved it.”