You can stay in a galaxy far far away...

Disney has announced plans for a new Star Wars themed hotel that will allow fans to live out their dreams in a galaxy far far away.

The hotel is set to open in 2019 as part of an expansion at the Disneyland resorts in Florida and Anaheim that is exclusively themed around the Star Wars universe.

The ‘immersive’ experience will reportedly adopt a starship theme, allowing guests to become fully involved with the iconic fantasy universe.

Describing the new development, Walt Disney’s resorts chairman Bob Chapek said: “It’s unlike anything that exists today.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 per cent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

The announcement was made at Disney’s D23 Expo, where guests were also given their first glimpse of the new Star Wars land that is currently under construction.

A model of the park was released for the first time, with Chapek describing it as “The most ambitious land we’ve built to date.”