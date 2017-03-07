Disney announces release date for ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg are reuniting once more.

Disney has confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 is definitely happening – and set a release date of July 19, 2019.

Harrison Ford is returning to the title role and Steven Spielberg is directing. The pair last teamed up for 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will serve as producers.

Disney’s chairman Alan Horn said in a statement: “Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019. It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

It has previously been reported that John Williams will score the film. Spielberg has also said that George Lucas will be involved as an executive producer.

“Of course I would never make an Indiana Jones film without George Lucas. That would be insane,” he said last June.

He also reassured fans that Ford’s hero will not meet his maker in Indiana Jones 5, saying: “I think this one is straight down the pike for fans. The one thing I will tell you is I’m not killing off Harrison at the end of it.”