Disney boss addresses how Carrie Fisher’s death will affect her ‘Last Jedi’ role

Fisher will be make a posthumous appearance in the next 'Star Wars' film.

Disney’s CEO has reassured fans that Carrie Fisher’s performance will not be digitally altered in this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A digitally altered Fisher was seen very briefly in last year’s spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Bob Iger insisted that her posthumous performance in Episode VIII will not be tampered with.

According to ComicBook, he told delegates at a California tech conference: “When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films, Episodes VII, VIII and IX. We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016. [But] Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII.”

He added: “In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie.”

However, Disney has yet to reveal how it plans to deal with Fisher’s death in Episode IX, which is due in 2019. Reports suggest that Fisher was expected to play a significant role in this film, but she passed away before filming began.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

