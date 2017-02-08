Disney boss Bob Iger ‘views early cut’ of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

It is set for release on December 15

Disney CEO Bob Iger has allegedly seen the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.

Hannah Sampson, associate editor of Skift has quoted what she says is Iger’s reaction after he saw the sci-fi sequel.

She wrote: “Perk of being @WaltDisneyCo CEO: seeing The Last Jedi early. Bob Iger calls it ‘a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga’.”

No further details were given on the screening.

Meanwhile director Rian Johnson has endorsed a tribute song written and recorded by indie-folk band The Mountain Goats.

Sharing the song, which is called ‘The Ultimate Jedi Who Wastes All The Other Jedi And Eats Their Bones’, Johnson wrote: “John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats recorded this, and I’m suddenly regretting that I didn’t ask him for his story ideas earlier.”

Johnson recently shared a photo of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s opening sequence. As the sequel’s official title was announced, the film was described as “the next chapter of the Skywalker saga”, heavily suggesting that the last Jedi of its title refers to Luke Skywalker. However, some users on social media have pointed out that Jedi is also plural and could refer to multiple characters.

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Asked what he thought of the title in an interview, Mark Hamill said he was relieved to no longer have to keep it secret and joked about its similarity to 2003 film The Last Samurai.

“It’s funny, back when we were making the original, nobody cared,” he said, adding, “It’s straightforward and minimalist and I like that.”

Johnson, who also wrote the script, has hinted that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be a major part of the next movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

Read more: Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi: release date, trailers, cast, and everything we know so far