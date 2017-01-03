Disney could reportedly receive a $50 million insurance payout following Carrie Fisher’s death

The 'Star Wars' actress passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest

Disney may receive an insurance payment of $50 million (£40.77 million) as financial compensation for Carrie Fisher‘s death, it has been reported.

Fisher passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest she suffered during a flight on December 23. Fisher was best-known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role that she reprised for 2015 revival The Force Awakens and the franchise’s as-yet-untitled Episode VIII, which will be released later this year.

With Disney now the rights-holders of the Star Wars franchise from The Force Awakens onwards (following their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm), the company reportedly put in place an insurance policy on Fisher before she’d signed up to star in the 2015 revival. Fisher had signed on to appear in three new Star Wars films, and had reportedly just finished filming her scenes for Episode VIII before she died. It is believed that she was set to play a prominent role in Episode IX, although that project has yet to enter pre-production.

Disney could now be in line to receive $50 million in compensation from Lloyd’s of London, as Fisher’s contract to appear in three Star Wars films will now not be fulfilled. While the payout will come from Lloyd’s, Fisher’s policy was registered with the New Jersey-based firm Exceptional Risk Advisors, who offer ‘Contractual Performance Indemnity’ policies with payouts of up to $50 million for “accident and sickness, death and/or disability.”

Meanwhile, the details of Fisher’s funeral arrangements have been announced, with a private memorial set to take place in Los Angeles.