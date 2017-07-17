Disney criticised for Jasmine casting in new live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’

Naomi Scott has been cast as the female protagonist, where she'll star alongside Mena Massoud and Will Smith

Disney has drawn criticism from fans for its casting of Naomi Scott as Jasmine in the forthcoming remake of Aladdin.

The live action adaptation is being directed by Guy Ritchie, but the forthcoming film hasn’t been without its problems in the early planning stages – with the director reportedly struggling to find the right actors to star in the film.

Aladdin’s leads have now been officially unveiled, with relative newcomer Mena Massoud playing the titular role and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott set to play Jasmine.

However, Disney has faced a backlash from some social media users over Scott’s casting. While Aladdin is set in the fictional country of Agrabah, fans of the film have long held the assumption that it is a country that would be situated in the Middle East – which therefore had previously sparked calls for Disney to cast actors with an Arab heritage.

While Massoud is of Egyptian background, there has been some criticism of Disney’s choice to cast Scott, who is of British and Indian background.

Scott and Massoud will star in Aladdin alongside Will Smith, who will play The Genie – a role that has become synonymous with Robin Williams after the late actor’s star vocal turn in the beloved 1992 animated version.