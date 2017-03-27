Disney is planning enough ‘Star Wars’ movies to last into the 2030s

Prepare to spend a long, long time in a galaxy far, far away

Disney have revealed that they’re planning enough new ‘Star Wars‘ movies to last at least the next 15 years.

While Disney currently have productions of ‘Star Wars: Episode 8‘, as well as ‘Episode 9‘ and a spin-off Han Solo movie in the works, now Disney CEO Bob Iger says that they have enough content and plans for new films to last well into the 2030s.

“We’re starting talk about what could happen after Episode IX,” said Iger during an interview in Santa Monica last week, reports The Hollywood reporter. “About what could be another decade-and-a-half of Star Wars stories.”

He also recently said that the late Carrie Fisher’s role in the upcoming movies will not be digitally altered.

“When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films, Episodes VII, VIII and IX,” he said. “We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016. [But] Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII.”

He added: “In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie.”

Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson went on to say that the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie was ‘the best Star Wars film yet‘.

He said: “You know, any movie’s only as good as the director or in this case directors, and so I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one.”