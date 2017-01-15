Disney will not digitally recreate Princess Leia in future Star Wars films

Fisher's character was expected to have a large role in the forthcoming Episode IX

Disney have confirmed that they will not be digitally recreating Carrie Fisher’s character Princess Leia in future Star Wars films.

Fisher was expected to have a large role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX before she tragically passed away on December 27, 2016 following a cardiac arrest she suffered during a flight on December 23.

Fisher had signed on to appear in three new Star Wars films, and had reportedly just finished filming her scenes for Episode VIII before she died. Following reports that Disney could receive a $50 million insurance payout for Fisher’s passing, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow met with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy earlier this month to “discuss options.”

Disney have now issued a statement, confirming that they will not be digitally recreating Princess Leia in the forthcoming Star Wars films.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” the statement reads. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

It has not be confirmed whether Fisher’s character will be recast or if the movie scripts will be rewritten.