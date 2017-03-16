Disney refuses to cut ‘gay moment’ from ‘Beauty And The Beast’ in Malaysia

The moment has also been causing problems for the film in Russia.

Disney has turned down a request from Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board to cut the so-called “gay moment” from Beauty And The Beast.

The live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens features a brief intimation that LeFou, played by Josh Gad, is gay.

Though relatively minor, the moment has caused controversy in several less tolerant countries. It was reported earlier this month that officials in Russia are investigating whether the content of the film violates the country’s 2013 law against “gay propaganda”.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board – which only allows depictions of homosexuality on screen if the characters show “repentance” – has asked Disney to slice the moment from the film.

According to Billboard, Disney has refused. However, the Mouse House has pushed back the film’s Malaysian release from March 17 to March 31 to give the Film Censorship Board more time to decide whether to pass Beauty And The Beast uncut.

Speaking about the “nice, gay moment” in question, the film’s director Bill Condon said recently: “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings.”

Cast member Ewan McGregor has also responded to the controversy surrounding the so-called ‘gay moment’.