Disney reveals further details about Star Wars Land theme parks

The two US parks are due to open in 2019.

Disney has shared a new teaser video for the eagerly-anticipated Star Wars theme parks.

Back in 2015, it was confirmed that each Star Wars Land theme park – one at Disneyland California, the other at Walt Disney World Florida – would be 14 acres in size. This makes them the largest single-themed park expansions in Mouse House history.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has since revealed that the new parks will open in 2019 – along with the release of Star Wars Episode 9, the final instalment of the current film trilogy.

Alongside the new teaser video, Disney has also shared some details about a “remote village” that will form part of the parks.

It teases: “The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers travelling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

Watch the teaser video below.

Discussing the Star Wars parks when they were first announced, Iger said: “These new lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet.”

Shortly after, the Walt Dinsey Company officially announced the attractions. Speaking about the project, Iger said: “I am thrilled to announce the next chapter in the long and exciting history between Disney Parks and Star Wars. We are creating a jaw-dropping new world that represents our largest single themed land expansion ever.

“These new lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will transport guests to a whole new Star Wars planet, including an epic Star Wars adventure that puts you in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating this December’s release of ‘Star Wars – Episode 8: The Last Jedi’.