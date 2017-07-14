This is what Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars’ land will look like

The expansion of Disneyland is expected to open in 2019

A 50-foot model of what Disneyland’s Star Wars land will look like has been unveiled.

The theme park is currently under construction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida. It is expected to be completed in 2019. Work began on it in 2016.

The model was revealed for the first time at D23 Expo, Disney’s three-day, biennial fan convention in Anaheim. It includes plans for attractions and rides within the space. You can see what it will look like above and below.

Walt Disney Co. Parts and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek described Star Wars land as “the most ambitious land we’ve built to date”.

It will take up 14 acres and is the largest themed expansion in Disneyland’s history. The new land is, according to Disney staff, set on a planet “somewhere on the Outer Rim, on the edge of the Unknown Regions.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As The Mercury News reports, park-goers will walk through a landscape and architecture that looks similar to that featured in the Star Wars films. Special lighting on painted backgrounds will change the environment from day to night. There will also be droids and aliens throughout the as-yet-unnamed land.

There will be two main rides in Star Wars land – a Millennium Falcon simulator ride that guests can pilot, and an immersive ride that will put the First Order up against the Resistance.

Speaking about the second ride, Chapek said it “defies categorisation”. “It’s so intense, it’s historic,” he said. “It’s really about living in a story.”

Depending on where visitors enter, they will either be greeted by First Order troops or members of the Resistance.

Other features will include a restaurant similar to the Mos Eisley Cantina, while visitors will be recruited for the Resistance or the First Order as they move through the land.

“As (with) any thriving spaceport, you’re going to feel, smell, taste, touch what it feels like in a ‘Star Wars’ environment,” Scott Mallwitz, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said. “When you walk through the spaceport, what do you see? Bounty hunters, traders, merchants, scoundrels, thieves, politicians – all of these people will be part of this environment.”

“Your actions will matter,” he added.