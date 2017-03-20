Disney’s ‘Mulan’ remake will not be a musical

The remake will ditch the animated original's musical numbers.



Disney’s upcoming remake of Mulan will not feature any songs, unlike the original.

The much-loved 1998 animated film, based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, included several musical numbers written by Matthew Wilder and David Zippel.

However, Disney are moving away from the musical format for their live-action remake of the film.

Director Niki Caro confirmed that there are “no songs right now, much to horror of my children,” in an interview with Moviefone.

“It’s a big, girly martial arts epic. It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving,” she added.

Sean Bailey, Disney’s President of Motion Picture Production, later confirmed the change in direction.

“Mulan is clearly an empowered-female story but we can also do something new in this reimagining, make it a little more muscular, stronger, with touch of Ridley Scott,” he told Vulture.

The move follows Disney’s decision to drop the musical numbers from last year’s Jungle Book remake, only incorporating ‘The Bare Necessities’ into the film, with other famous songs relegated to the film’s end credits. However, Disney’s recently released Beauty and the Beast remake features many of its original songs.

The project is currently in its early stages and is set to arrive in cinemas in 2018.