Disney’s new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie is being held to ransom by hackers

'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge' hits cinemas on May 26.

The new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie is reportedly being held to ransom by hackers.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger revealed yesterday (May 15) that one of the company’s upcoming films has been pirated. Hackers are apparently threatening to release the film in increments until Disney hands over a huge sum of money via Bitcoin.

Though Iger did not reveal which Disney film is being held to ransom, Deadline reports that the hacked movie is the latest instalment in the Johnny Depp-led franchise. Titled Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge in the UK and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the US, it hits cinemas on May 26.

Disney is said to be working with the FBI and refusing to pay the hackers. The four previous Pirates Of The Caribbean movies have grossed a collective $3.7 billion (£2.9 billion) for Disney at cinemas globally.

Meanwhike, Paul McCartney has shared a photo of himself in costume for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

In March it was revealed that McCartney would be making a cameo appearance in the sequel. Details on his role are under wraps, but IMDb lists McCartney as ‘Jail Guard 2’.

McCartney’s appearance follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards playing the role of Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague is the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.

In the new film, Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow, with Geoffrey Rush also back as Captain Hector Barbossa. Javier Bardem joins the franchise as the film’s main villain, Captain Armando Salazar, while Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner will return after sitting out 2011’s On Stranger Tides. Skins actress Kaya Scodelario will play Carina Smyth, a brand new character.