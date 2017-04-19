A documentary is being made about the ‘GoldenEye’ game for N64

Celebrating the classic James Bond shoot-em-up

A new documentary is in the works about the classic James Bond ‘GoldenEye’ game for the Nintendo 64.

The game was released in 1997 exclusively for the N64, and is based on the seminal ’90s Bond film of the same name starring Pierce Brosnan. It is widely regarded as one of the best video games of all time. Now, ‘GoldenEra’ looks to explore how the team behind the game went on to defy all expectations and create one of the most influential console shooters of its generation.

“In 2017 our team began work on a documentary about the the game GoldenEye 007 for N64,” wrote Rollercoaster Films on their IndieGoGo funding page. “A game that changed the way we play video games.

“We have interviewed ‘GoldenEye’ developers, as well as many industry experts from IGN, Kotaku, GameSpot and Good Game. What we found was a story that’s even more fascinating than we hoped. Which is why we’re asking for your help to take the project to the next level and capture many more stories and create the documentary this game deserves.”

The film is scheduled for a 2017 release, but the team have so far only made $815 of their $85,000 total.

Meanwhile, while Daniel Craig is reported to have been ‘just about persuaded’ to star in one more James Bond movie, the latest bookies’ odds rank the likes of Michael Fassbender and Grantchester‘s James Norton to replace him in the future, after Tom Hiddleston was said to have been branded ‘too smug‘ and ‘not tough enough’ for the role.

