Watch the cast of ‘Dodgeball’ reunite for charity game

See Ben Stiller reprise his role as White Goodman.

The cast of 2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story have reunited in aid of Ben Stiller’s charity Stiller Foundation.

Stiller founded his charity in 2010, which aims to support children around the world by providing them with educational opportunities.

Launching the Omaze Campaign with a reunion video of the cast, it sees Stiller return as White Goodman and Vince Vaughn as Peter La Fleur. Christine Taylor and Justin Long also appear in the clip, which you can see below.

Stiller aims to raise funds for the campaign by giving one person the chance to play one last game of dodgeball between Globo Gym and Average Joes.

Entrants are asked to donate a minimum of $10 to the Omaze campaign, which grants them 100 entries into the competition. Greater contributions earn donors more entries as well as exclusive prizes such as signed dodge balls, costumes from the set of the film and art prints.

The winner gets to join either Globo Gym or Average Joes in the charity game. It’s been confirmed that Stiller, Vaughn, Taylor and Long will all be playing in the match.

Stiller last starred in 2016’s Zoolander 2. He paid tribute to the late David Bowie at the premiere of film.

Speaking at the premiere, Stiller said: “[Bowie] was a huge influence on so many people, I think on our culture, in the last 40, 50 years – when you go back and look at how long he was making music and how ahead of the curve he always was and always taking chances. So I think I’m like everyone else – influenced by him in that way.”

“And it would have been great to have him in the second one. But having him in the first was a very special thing, and I will always cherish that,” Stiller added.