Dolph Lundgren cast as villain in ‘Aquaman’ movie

Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman co-star.

Dolph Lundgren has joined the cast of the Aquaman movie.

The ’80s action icon will appear as an antagonist called King Nereus who presides over his own underwater kingdom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lundgren’s character will set his sights on killing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

The superhero movie co-starring Amber Heard as Mera will hit cinema screens on October 5, 2018. Its swelling cast also includes Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother and Willem Dafoe as his adviser, scientist Dr. Vulko.

Momoa made his debut as Aquaman in this year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. He will reprise the role in next year’s Justice League movie, joined by Heard in her debut performance as Mera. Heard was cast as Mera back in March.

Aquaman, who possesses an assortment of water-based powers, made his DC Comics debut in 1941. However, Momoa’s brief appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice marked the first time the character has been seen in a live-action film.

James Wan, director of Fast & Furious 7 and The Conjuring, is directing the Aquaman movie with Batman v Superman‘s Zack Snyder serving as an executive producer. Shooting is due to start in May.

Discussing the tone of the Aquaman movie, Wan told Collider last year: “I kind of don’t want to give too much away but know this: The spirit that I’m going for is like a classic sort of swashbuckling action adventure, sort of high seas adventure story… It’s ultimately a quest story in the spirit of Raiders Of The Lost Ark meets Romancing The Stone.”