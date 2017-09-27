Domhnall Gleeson explains why he’s in so many films

Actor appears in six separate movies this year

In a new interview, actor Domhnall Gleeson explains how he’s been in so many films this year.

Irish star Gleeson – known for his roles in Harry Potter, Ex Machina, Brooklyn and The Revenant – appears in six different films this year, namely American Made, Mother!, Crash Pad, Goodbye Christopher Robin, A Futile and Stupid Gesture and the next Star Wars movie, Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Speaking to Screenrant, Gleeson explained: “Well, I had a period about two years ago, a year and a half ago, where I was in quite a few that came out at the same time, and it’s just happenstance. It’s not planned – it ends up that way.”

“I have not been working non-stop,” he added. “It just so happens the movies come out the same time. It’s great. I’m very proud of all the films, they’re all quite different to each other. And, also, I’ve got a smaller part in American Made, I’ve got a smaller part in Mother!, and then Goodbye Christopher Robin, I probably feel the pressure a little bit more.”

While being largely critically-acclaimed, Mother! recently received a very rare and very low ‘F’ score from audiences.

Director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem For A Dream) recently told NME of the backlash: “I don’t care if they cheer or they freaking boo, as long as they react. This film is like tossing a hand grenade into pop culture. We’re taking the biggest movie stars on the planet and seeing what they do in a surreal chamber piece. Surrealism is very rare nowadays and it’s interesting how many people don’t remember that all movies are dreams – living, waking dreams. That’s one of the great things about cinema.”