Actress Dominique Huett sues Weinstein Company over ‘knowledge’ of sexual misconduct claims

Huett alleges that the company knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged behaviour, and is seeking $5 million

Dominique Huett is suing The Weinstein Company for a reported $5 million (£3.8 million), with the actress claiming that the company knew about the alleged inappropriate behaviour of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, who founded the company with his brother Bob, has been accused in recent weeks of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations he “unequivocally denies”.

Huett launched the $5 million civil suit in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 24), claiming that The Weinstein Company “had actual knowledge of Weinstein’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct with women.”

“In particular, Defendant [TWC] was aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him,” the document from Huett’s attorneys at sexual abuse case specialists HermanLaw adds. “This knowledge was possessed by Defendant’s Board of Directors including, upon information and belief, Bob Weinstein.”

Huett, who has starred in Blue Bloods, details one alleged incident in the suit that claimed that Harvey Weinstein invited her to meet him at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2010 to discuss work opportunities.

After allegedly asking Huett “to show him her breasts”, Weinstein then invited Huett up to his hotel room under the pretence of “a business meeting”. According to Huett, Weinstein promised to help her career but then asked for a massage and to perform oral sex on her.

After repeatedly saying no to Weinstein, Huett then says in the complaint that she agreed to both requests.

“After performing oral sex on Plaintiff, Weinstein masturbated in front of Plaintiff until he reached orgasm,” the legal papers continue, alleging that Weinstein gave her “contact information for an executive producer with Project Runaway, a television program produced by Defendant, and offered to secure a role for Plaintiff on the program.”

Huett’s lawyer told Deadline: “This is the casting couch at the extreme level. Whether it is a criminal case is not for me to say; we are saying the company knew he was doing this to women.

“Unfortunately, what happened to her is what happens to lot of women in that situation,” he continued. “They go into a state of tonic immobility. It’s like an out-of-body experience, a paralysis, like an animal playing dead when it’s attacked.

“She described it as being terrified, her mind sort of spinning, and she gave in. And then she blamed herself for not fighting to get up and walk out of the room,” he said.

A spokesperson for Weinstein said that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein” in response to the latest claim.

Earlier this week, Matt Damon and George Clooney discussed the allegations that have been directed at Harvey Weinstein, with Damon describing the shamed Hollywood mogul as an “asshole”.