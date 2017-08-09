Donald Glover says he wore a fake nose to meet the original Lando Calrissian

Glover had lunch with Billy Dee Williams at the start of this year

Donald Glover has said he wore shades and a fake nose to meet Billy Dee Williams who originally played Lando Calrissian.

Billy Dee Williams played the character in the final two films of the original Star Wars trilogy – The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Glover was spotted with Williams at lunch in January and has now spoken about the meeting with The Hollywood Reporter. The rendezvous was top secret because the casting had yet to be announced, hence the “disguise”, and was organised by Lucasfilm.

The actor, who also makes music as Childish Gambino, said the pair discussed the possibilities of what Calrissian could do in future movies. “I was like, ‘I’ve always felt like this character could do this, and he represents this, and I kind of feel like he comes from here, and it’s very obvious he has a lot of taste, so maybe he grew up seeing that from afar? Because I’m like that. Maybe he saw it from other planets and was like, ‘I want to be that,'” Glover said.

“He just let me ramble on and on, and then finally I was like, ‘So, what do you think?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about all that. Just be charming.'”

Glover also revealed that the first to his dad bought for him was a Lando Calrissian action figure. Of getting the role in the forthcoming Han Solo movie and telling his father the news, the actor said: “He just kept saying, ‘Woooow.'”

Last month, Ron Howard, the director of the forthcoming spin-off, shared a first look at Glover’s character in the film.

Howard’s picture shows Glover-as-Lando on his director’s monitor – check it out above.

The Star Wars spin-off film appears to be back on track after a troubling period which saw its co-directors fired for reportedly giving the movie “a screwball comedy angle.” Ron Howard has since been drafted in to take over the director’s chair.

The film’s official title has yet to be announced, though it’s set for release on May 25, 2018. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, the iconic character originated by Harrison Ford.

He’s flanked by a supporting cast that also includes Thandie Newton, Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, and Michael K. Williams.