Donald Glover cast as Simba in live-action ‘Lion King’ remake

'The Jungle Book' director Jon Favreau will take on the upcoming project, casting the 'Atlanta' creator in a leading role

Donald Glover has been cast in the role of Simba in the forthcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Disney are remaking the classic 1994 animated film in a similar manner to the CGI-created, live-action adaptation of last year’s The Jungle Book, which featured the voices of Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. The Jungle Book‘s director, Jon Favreau, will also take on the new project.

Preparations are under way for the remake of The Lion King, with the news that Glover – who also makes music under the moniker Childish Gambino – having been cast in the role of adult Simba confirmed last night in a tweet by Favreau.

The director also confirmed that James Earl Jones will reprise his role as the voice of Simba’s father, Mufasa.

Glover’s casting in The Lion King follows on from the Atlanta creator and star signing up to work on the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie, where he will play the role of young Lando Calrissian.

The actor and musician’s debut season of his TV series was widely acclaimed upon its release, with Atlanta being honoured at last month’s Golden Globes with the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. During his acceptance speech, Glover gave a shout-out to Migos – who briefly starred in Atlanta – by singling out their recent single ‘Bad and Boujee’, which propelled the single to number one in the US.