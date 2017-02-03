Read Angelina Jolie’s criticism of Donald Trump’s refugee ban

Actress says policy risks fuelling 'more instability, hatred and violence'

Angelina Jolie has criticised Donald Trump’s controversial ‘Muslim ban’ in a new op-ed piece.

In an editorial for the New York Times, Jolie said that the US President’s decision to suspend refugee intake and entrance of citizens from several Muslim-majority countries risks fuelling “more instability, hatred and violence”.

“Refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves,” she writes.

“Every time we depart from our values we worsen the very problem we are trying to contain. We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer.”

“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders,” Jolie adds. “Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

Jolie was made special envoy for refugees by the United Nations in 2012.

