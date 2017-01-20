Donald Trump’s inauguration speech accused of ‘plagiarising Bane’

Batman villain also spoke of giving power back to 'the people'



Donald Trump was today made 45th President of the United States, and his inauguration speech has already been compared to that of a Batman villain.

The similarities are uncanny — between Trump’s Washington DC speech and Bane’s fictitious “Gotham is Yours!” declaration, both claim to be putting power back into the hands of “the people,” as Jezebel points out.

See excerpts from both speeches below. Trump today said:

“Today’s ceremony, however has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you… the people. For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”

While Bane had a similar message:

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed! Step forward those who would serve. For and army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city… it will endure. Gotham will survive.”

Yesterday saw Robert De Niro reading out mock Trump tweets about himself, in advance of the inauguration. Lily Allen also marked the historic event by compiling a playlist called ‘He’s Got the Whole World, In His Tiny Hands’.