Doris Day discovers she is 95 – two years older than she thought she was

The retired actress became aware of her two extra years after a new copy of her birth certificate surfaced over the weekend

Doris Day has discovered that she is actually 95 – two years older than she thought she was.

The retired actress – who starred in the likes of Pillow Talk (which earned her an Academy Award nomination), That Touch of Mink and Move Over, Darling – celebrates her 95th birthday today (April 3), but had thought prior to this weekend that she would be turning 93 this year.

However, Day – who was born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff – was actually born on 3 April 1922, a date proven by a newly-surfaced birth certificate from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics. See the birth certificate here.

Speaking about the revelation, Day said: “I’ve always said that age is just a number. I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!”

Her spokesman, Charley Cullen Waters, added: “There has long been speculation and rumours about Doris’s age and we get this question a lot; looks like we finally have the answer.

“The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don’t know if that’s correct, but if so it could’ve simply stuck for all these years.”