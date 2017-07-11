These are the first reactions and reviews of ‘Dunkirk’

'Chaotic, relentless and thrilling'

One of the most anticipated films of 2017, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ was screened to fans and critics last night for the first time – and the first reviews are in.

Starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh as well as the big screen debut of former One Direction turned solo star Harry Styles, the new World War Two epic tells the story of the allied forces’ struggle to evacuate the beaches of Dunkirk while under attack from enemy fire in May-June 1940.

Now, early viewers of the movie have taken online to share their mostly-glowing reviews. Collider editor Steven Wintraub praised the latest in a series of collaborations between ‘Batman’ director Nolan and movie score legend Hans Zimmer, while also hailing Styles’ performance as ‘great’ and the movie as a whole as ‘edge of your seat film-making’.

Bustle entertainment editor Anna Klassen agreed that Styles ‘does well’ and his performance was ‘surprising’, adding that Dunkirk was ‘truly thrilling from first to last second’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Check out more reviews and reactions below.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Director Christopher Nolan recently compared casting Harry Styles in ‘Dunkirk’ to casting Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’.

“As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who’s the right guy for the part. I’m not too worried about baggage,” Nolan told Entertainment Tonight . “I was new to Harry. I mean, I’ve heard his name from my kids, but I wasn’t really familiar with him… What I was seeing [when he auditioned] was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor.”

He added: “When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker [in The Dark Knight], it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment. I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part.”

‘Dunkirk’ is released to cinemas on July 20.