New poster for Dunkirk provides sneak peek at Christopher Nolan’s war epic

"400,000 men couldn't get home, so home came for them".

A new poster for Dunkirk has been released – and it’s giving us an action-filled glimpse of what to expect from Christopher Nolan’s war epic.

The poster sees Harry Styles desperately clambering up the side of a ship, while explosions and out-of-control war planes are seen in the background as chaos reigns.

It’s also accompanied by the stirring tagline “400,000 men couldn’t get home, so home came for them”, referencing the film’s depiction of the 1941 evacuation of Dunkirk.

The film also boasts an all-star British cast including Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.

Speaking earlier this year, director Christopher Nolan also discussed his decision to hand Harry Styles his big screen debut – admitting that the former One Direction star simply “had it”.

He said: “When we put the cast together, we had some established names.

“But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”

Co-star Cillian Murphy also praised Styles, hailing him as a “great, great kid”.

“I had very few scenes with Harry but we got to hang out and I’ve got to say he’s a great, great kid, and really, really funny”, he said.